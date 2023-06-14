DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Forward Gijs Hovius registered a hat trick as Fort Wayne FC took care of business against the Dayton Dutch Lions, winning their road match 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Fort Wayne FC remains undefeated in USL League 2 play at 5-0-2, yielding just three goals this season while scoring 15. Fort Wayne currently sits in first place in the Valley Division.

Fort Wayne FC’s next match is scheduled for Sunday at home against FC Buffalo. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.