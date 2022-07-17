FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead alum Makenna Hostetler leapfrogged from third place to win the 92nd Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association Tournament at Chestnut Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

After day one of play on Saturday, Hostetler shot the third lowest score of the day with a 75 (+3). Despite not being atop the leaderboard, the Homestead grad was not worried about catching up to those in front of her.

“I do get pretty nervous before tournaments, but I feel like being in third put me in position to go out and play free,” Hostetler said after the match.

Trailing the leaders by two strokes, Hostetler got off to a hot start when she chipped her ball from the fairway to the cup, earning an eagle. Hostetler would go on to shoot an even 36 on the front nine.

Meanwhile, Cassidy Ayres shot a 73 (+1) to earn a combined score of 6-over par. Ayres score would set the benchmark after Saturday’s leaders, Lori Stinson and Amy Frazier, fell behind.

Entering the final hole, Hostetler was tied with Ayres for the lead. Facing a championship or potential playoff, Hostetler nailed a difficult putt for a birdie, thus earning the City Tournament title.

“I feel like I’ve played in every other City Tournament since high school, even a little littler than high school,” Hostetler said. “This is one more thing that I’ve accomplished, and it feels really good. It’s a really good win.”

Hostetler, who wrapped up her fourth year at Indiana Wesleyan, plans to use her extra year of eligibility to play a fifth season with the Wildcats.

Ayres finished in second place, while Frazier shot a combined score of 7-over par to take third place.

Click here to view the complete results from this weekend’s match.