Homestead’s Luarde qualifies for US Swimming trials ahead of Tokyo Olympics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cameron Luarde is driven – even if he just learned how to drive.

The 16-year-old qualified for the US Swimming Trials in Omaha next June. That meet will determine the roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

In the 200M breaststroke, he’s face the top swimmers in the country.

He’s already has one of the top times in the nation for swimmers 16 years or younger.









Going into his junior year at Homestead, Luarde earned the standard time by just 1-tenth of a second. He may be a longshot to represent the red, white and blue this time.

Luarde’s goal is to compete in 2024 in the Olympics, so this is just a bonus and some important experience.