FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Natalie Blaufuss will head to Southwestern College to continue her volleyball career as the senior signed her letter of intent on Monday evening to play for the Moundbuilders.

Southwester College is an NAIA program located in Winfield, Kansas.

Blaufuss, a setter, helped Homestead to a 27-7 overall record last season and a sectional championship. She was second on the team with 329 assists and third with 38 aces.