Homestead, Purdue grad Swanigan opts out of NBA restart

PORTLAND (WANE) – According to Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey, former Homestead High School and Purdue University basketball standout Caleb Swanigan will not suit up when the NBA restarts in Orlando.

Olshey says Swanigan cites personal reasons for his decision.

Swanigan was a McDonald’s All-American at Homestead, and won Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award as a senior. He went on to play two seasons at Purdue, earning first-team All-American honors as a sophomore before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Swanigan was selected by the Blazers with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was eventually traded to the Sacramento Kings, but was traded back to the Blazers in February.

Swanigan has played 20 games for the Blazers so far this season. He was averaging 3.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in Portland this year.