STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (WANE) – Former Homestead and Purdue Fort Wayne standout Justin Miller looked strong in his pro baseball debut with the MLB Draft League’s State College Spikes.

In two innings of relief, Miller allowed no runs while fanning two batters. Miller also earned the win as State College rallied to walk off their opponent on Friday.

Miller recently wrapped up his college baseball career with the Mastodons. The Homestead grad leaves Purdue Fort Wayne as the program’s all-time leading in strikeouts with 227.