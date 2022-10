LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Just call Ben Skowronek, Ben “Score-ronek.”

The former Highlight Zone standout from Homestead High School rushed in his first NFL touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams in a 24-10 win over Carolina.

Skowronek’s role with the Rams’ offense has increased significantly in his second NFL season. The wide receiver has caught 18 passes for 181 yards this year and has even been used in some formations as a fullback.