LOS ANGELES (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to the highest level of football, Ben Skowronek is adding his name to some elite company.

The third-year receiver for the L.A. Rams is one of eight players selected to serve as a team captain for the 2023 season. Other players include stars Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp.

Meet the Captains. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bX5QwXKp8A — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

A Homestead High School grad who played at both Northwestern and Notre Dame, Skowronek played in the Super Bowl as a rookie. Last season he amassed 39 receptions for 376 yards to go with 17 yards rushing and 1 rushing TD.