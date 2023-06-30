KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off her first year of collegiate golf, Homestead grad Simone Senk brought home some hardware at the Indiana Women’s Golf Association’s Match Play championship match on Friday.

Seeded eighth in the 16-woman tournament, Senk upset second seed Julia Marie Potter-Bobb by two shots in the championship match at Plum Creek. This is Senk’s second-straight IWGA Match Play title.

After graduating from Homestead in 2022, Senk started her college career at William & Mary this past year.