FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After powering her way as one of the top high school basketball players at Homestead, University of Connecticut sophomore Ayanna Patterson is empowering the next wave of women’s athletes in northeast Indiana.

Next month, Patterson is partnering with Parkview Sports Medicine for the first “EmPower Forward” weekend. The 3-day event includes a skills camp, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a banquet at Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Center.

At the banquet, Patterson will present two new awards for northeast Indiana: the Women’s Athlete of the Year and the Female Athletes Advocate of the Year.

Proceeds from the showcase will go to the Autism Society of Indiana. More information on EmPower Forward weekend can be found here.