BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After setting the Indiana baseball freshman home run record, Carter Mathison was tabbed as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week the conference office announced on Wednesday (May 11).



Mathison set the standard for power hitting freshman at Indiana over the weekend with a pair of home runs to push his season total to 15 and pass Alex Dickerson (14; 2009) for the most by an IU rookie in program history. The left-handed hitter hit one on Friday night and one on Sunday to give him the record and move him into a tie for No. 2 in the Big Ten.



He posted at least one hit in each game to move his hitting streak to a season-long eight games and registered his team-high-tying 13 multi-RBI game. After a solo home run on Friday, Mathison went 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored in the middle game of the series. He then hit a three-run home run and scored twice in the series finale. In the eighth inning, Mathison’s hustle to first forced an errant throw which allowed the game-winning run to cross the plate.



The 15 home runs rank No. 2 all-time in Big Ten history among freshmen, trailing Iowa’s Brad Carlson who hit 21 home runs during the 1999 season. His 15 home runs are equal to Maryland’s Maxwell Costes’ 15 home runs from 2019.



It is the first weekly honor for Pyne, who leads all Big Ten freshmen with 39 RBIs and is No. 2 in hits among the conference rookies. Joining Josh Pyne as a Freshman of the Week winner this season for IU, it is the first time since 2019 that multiple IU freshmen earned the honor from the conference office. That season, Grant Richardson (twice) and Gabe Bierman each earned the honor.



Indiana returns home for the final home series of the season versus Minnesota. The series opener will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday (April 13) and the Hoosiers will celebrate senior day on Saturday (April 14) prior to the 4 p.m. first pitch. Saturday’s game time was adjusted as the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.