Homestead grad, Indiana Tech coach Brummett makes Team USA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech bowling program had two individuals, assistant coach Sydney Brummett and junior Maryssa Carey, qualify for spots on the USBC’s Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, for their performances at the 2020 United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Team USA Trials and U.S. National Amateur Bowling Championships this past week at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

Brummett, in her second season as a coach for the Warriors, earned an automatic spot on Team USA for the second time as she finished second overall at the five-day event with 40 points, which are determined by where a player finished in the daily standings. The leader received one point, second place earned two points and so on, with the lowest number of ranking points after the five six-game blocks determining the 2020 Team Trials champions.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native has been a member of Team USA since 2017 and was a member of Junior Team USA from 2015-17 while also competing at Wichita State University.

Carey, the most decorated bowler in Indiana Tech program history, finished in 21st overall and eighth among amateur and junior competitors, with a 30-game score of 6,029. The Hobart, Indiana native was one of eight women to qualify for Junior Team USA.