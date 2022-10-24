CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Homestead grad and University of Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will miss significant time with a foot injury suffered over the weekend.

God has a plan for everything!! Can’t wait to watch my guys ball out the first half of the season. I’ll be back as soon as possible!! 🧡💙 https://t.co/LjrvNqMiTX — Luke Goode (@lukegoode10) October 24, 2022

Per a press release by the school on Monday, Goode fractured a bone in his left foot. The injury occurred during a closed scrimmage on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. The press release states Goode’s return date is to be determined.

Goode, a six-foot-seven wing, averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last year as a true freshman for the Illini. He averaged just under nine minutes a night, playing in 28 games. Illinois finished 23-10 overall and went 15-5 in the Big Ten, earning tie for the regular season conference title.