FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate and former Mizzou standout Jordan Geist will be returning to Germany for his second season overseas.

Geist, who played last year for Trier in the Pro-A league in Germany, has signed to play for rival Heidelberg.

A six-foot-two guard, Geist averaged almost 19 points a game for Trier last season.

He helped lead Homestead to the 4A state title along with Caleb Swanigan his senior season with the Spartans.