Homestead grad Andrew Eigner took home the Amateur title in World Long Drive this weekend (Courtesy: World Long Drive)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WANE) – Homestead grad Andrew Eigner is taking home some hardware after shining on the links at MeadowView Golf Course. The former Spartan took home the World Long Drive Amateur Division Championship on Saturday.

Eigner topped Kauner Kay 384 yards to 370 yards in the final round on Saturday. After serving as a manager on Purdue’s golf team. Eigner plans to turn pro in long driving. As an amateur in long drive, Eigner earned four wins including a runner-up finish.

The Homestead grad plans to compete in the Open Division Championship in Oceanside, Calif. in late September, along with the Open Division World Championship in October.