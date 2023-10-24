PHILADELPHIA (WANE) – Two months ago Heritage High School graduate Andrew Saalfrank was pitching for the Reno Aces in Triple-A. Now, the Hoagland native is heading to the World Series after helping the Arizona Diamondbacks top the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in a decisive game seven Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Saalfrank pitched a third of an inning in Arizona’s win on Tuesday, striking out the first batter he faced before yielding two walks in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It’s a remarkable ascension for Saalfrank, who made his MLB debut back on September 5. The lefty pitched in only 10 games during the regular season, but has already pitched in eight games so far this postseason.

Game one between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers is set for 8:03 p.m. on Friday.