FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett Crall was the quarterback for the Aces during his high school days in Hicksville – now he’s trying to earn a shot in the NFL as a player who brings quarterbacks to the ground.

A former walk-on at the University of Wyoming, Crall leaves the Cowboys as one of the most productive pass-rushers in recent history. The six-foot-five, 240-pound defensive end tallied 191 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the course of six seasons.

This past fall Crall helped the Cowboys to a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and an overall record of 7-6.

The NFL Draft is set for April 28-30. If Crall doesn’t hear his name selected he’ll look to sign an undrafted free agent deal while looking to earn a spot in an NFL camp.

Crall isn’t the only Hicksville High School alum looking for an NFL shot this year, as punter Logen Niedhardt just finished his career at Eastern Illinois University and has worked out in front of pro scouts.