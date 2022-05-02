MIAMI, Fla. (WANE) – After going undrafted this past weekend, Hicksville High School graduate Garrett Crall has been signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins.

We featured Crall’s quest to land an NFL opportunity on WANE-TV two weeks ago.

A former walk-on at the University of Wyoming, Crall heads to Miami as one as one of the most productive pass-rushers in recent Wyoming history. The six-foot-five, 240-pound defensive end tallied 191 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the course of six seasons.

This past fall Crall helped the Cowboys to a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and an overall record of 7-6.