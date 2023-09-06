PHOENIX, Ariz. (WANE) – Heritage High School graduate Andrew Saalfrank realized a dream late Tuesday night as the former Patriot made his Major League debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Saalfrank entered the game out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning with two outs and promptly got four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon to ground out to first to end the inning.

Saalfrank would go on to pitch a perfect seventh inning, whiffing the inning’s first batter in Ezequiel Tovar to notch his first MLB strikeout. Saalfrank would add a second strikeout in the top of the eighth before exiting the game.

All in all, Saalfrank threw 1.2 scoreless innings, yielding no hits or walks while striking out two.

A lefty, Saalfrank was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year as a junior at Indiana University in 2019 and was later drafted by the Diamondbacks in the sixth round that summer.

He was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday.