CHICAGO (WANE) – With the Arizona Diamondbacks opening a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, rookie reliever Andrew Saalfrank is back in the Midwest looking to make his mark in the Major Leagues.

A Heritage High School graduate, Saalfrank made his MLB debut back in September 5 for the Diamondbacks. Since then the former Patriot has made eight appearances, including throwing a scoreless inning of relief at Yankees Stadium on Monday afternoon. So far, the 26-year old Saalfrank has thrown 8.2 innings without allowing an earned run for an ERA of 0.00. He’s struck out three while allowing 6 hits with 2 unearned runs and 4 walks while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

Saalfrank was drafted in the sixth round by the Diamondbacks in the 2019 following a stellar junior season at Indiana University. A lefty, Saalfrank was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year that season while going 8-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 73 innings.

It hasn’t always been easy as Saalfrank has Tommy John surgery prior to the 2021 season and missed the entire year – that after the 2020 minor league season was cancelled due to COVID-19.