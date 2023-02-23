FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana’s top student-athletes converged at the World Baseball Academy for the Beyond the Game Leadership Luncheon on Thursday.

The annual event, now in it’s sixth year, recognizes student-athletes for their merit in leadership and community service.

Headlining this year’s luncheon was Austin Hatch, a former basketball standout that played part of his prep career at Canterbury High School. Hatch, a survivor of two separate plane crashes, now works as a motivational speaker and delivered the keynote address at Thursday’s luncheon.

Hatch spent some time reflecting on growing up in Fort Wayne, how he has overcome extreme adversity and how he hopes his message can resonate with student-athletes long after they wrap up their athletic careers.