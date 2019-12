OAKLAND, Calif. (WANE) – Harding High School graduate Rod Smith has found a new home on the west coast as the running back and special teams ace has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

We have signed RB Rod Smith to the active roster.



Smith signed with the Giants in the off-season but was injured in a preseason game and eventually released. He then signed with the Titans but was let go after spending three games on the active roster.

Smith spent the previous four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.