Harding grad Rod Smith signs with Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Harding High School graduate Rod Smith has found a new landing spot in the NFL, as the Fort Wayne native signed with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

Smith is expected to play this coming Sunday when the Titans play at the Denver Broncos.

Smith spent the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, playing most of that time with his younger brother, current Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Rod Smith signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants this off-season but was injured in the preseason and eventually released.