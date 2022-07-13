FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, and this week Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones is spending some time in Fort Wayne as an instructor at Rod Woodson’s “Hope Through Football” camp.

Jones has more than one tie to Fort Wayne. While he does share an agency with Woodson (Independent Sports and Entertainment) that includes Fort Wayne native Roosevelt Barnes, Jones says he almost moved to Fort Wayne when he was in high school, as the Alabama native has family in northeast Indiana.

Jones was the sixth overall pick out of Florida State in 1997 and spent all 13 of his pro seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. A nine-time Pro Bowler, the offensive tackle was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 – his first year of eligibility. He was also selected to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.