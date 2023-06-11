FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A star-studded cast of baseball talent was immortalized among northeast Indiana’s best during Sunday’s annual Northeast Indiana Baseball Association Hall of Fame banquet.

Former pro pitcher Jarrod Parker, along with Indiana Tech head baseball coach Kip McWilliams, were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Grube, a DeKalb High School grad, played collegiately at Memphis and was drafted in the 10th round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. While playing most of his career in the minor leagues, Grube was briefly called up to the major league by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.

McWilliams has served as head coach for Indiana Tech since 2008. In his 16 seasons, McWilliams has earned an overall record of 551-334-2, with five WHAC Tournament titles, four WHAC regular season titles and a trip to the NAIA World Series.

Meanwhile, DeKalb graduate Parker Smith was recognized with the Dick Crumback Award for the top player in northeast Indiana. Smith guided the Barons to their first sectional title in more than 20 years this season.

Finally, Canterbury head baseball coach Pat McMahon was presented with the “Colin Lister Award,” which is awarded to a coach for their outstanding dedication to the game of baseball.