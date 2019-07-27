Goode, Etzler lead Indy Heat 2020 to win at GRBA Nationals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Gym Rats Basketball Association is hosting its national tournament in Fort Wayne this weekend and the Indy Heat 2020 EYBL squad made a statement on Friday night.

The team, led by local juniors-to-be Luke Goode (Homestead) and Kalen Etzler (Crestview) topped Wisconsin Swing 70-46 in their first game of the tournament.

Goode has scholarship offers from Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, Xavier, Butler, and Northwestern among others. Etzler has already verbally committed to Ohio State.

