Goode and Furst host “skills and drills” camp at OPS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Homestead guard Luke Goode and Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst spent the afternoon at Optimum Performance Sports hosting a skills and drills basketball camp for kids in grades 3-8.

The two recalled basketball camps they attended at that age and thought this entire experience was a very big honor.

As summer ends, Goode will head to Illinois and begin work with the Fighting Illini basketball team and Furst will move to West Lafayette to get ready for his freshman season with Purdue.