Giants add Harding grad Rod Smith to practice squad

NEW YORK (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Harding High School graduate Rod Smith has a new but somewhat familiar home as the running back has been added to the New York Giants practice squad.

We have added DB Ryan Lewis and RB Rod Smith to the practice squad. WR Derrick Dillon has been terminated from the practice squad.



Presented by @Primepoint pic.twitter.com/T73LuYLdK9 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 8, 2020

Smith began the 2019 with the Giants, but was placed on injured reserve after an injury in a preseason game and ultimately released with an injury settlement. He played briefly for the Titans then the Raiders last season. He was in camp with the Raiders this fall, but was cut when rosters shrunk to 53 on Saturday.

Smith played the majority of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s played in 55 career games with 364 career rushing yards and five touchdowns while racking up 272 receiver yards and one touchdown.

He’s best known for his play on special teams, where he can contribute on both return and coverage units.

A former Ohio State Buckeye, Smith is the older brother of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Smith will have a fellow Fort Wayne native on the Giants practice squad. Receiver Austin Mack, a rookie out of Ohio State, was released from the team’s active roster over the weekend before signing with the practice squad. Mack, a Bishop Luers grad, went undrafted after his senior year with the Buckeyes.