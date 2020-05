GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The test and tune event was open to all race cars after a seven month drought without drivers on the track but it didn’t come without some guidelines.

Running times were limited to three, two hour sessions with 30 cars per session and only three people per car.

While fans were not allowed for this warm up session, promoter of the track Jerry Gappens plans to be at 50 percent capacity by the first race and in full force by July fourth.