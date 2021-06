FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Noe Garcia scored a goal in the 26′ to tie the match at one, but it wasn’t enough as Fort Wayne falls to South Bend 3-1 at Shields Field on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring for Fort Wayne in the loss:

Noe Garcia 26:42 assisted by Logan Lee

Up next, FWFC will hit the road and face Toledo Villa FC on Friday.