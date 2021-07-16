Gansey, Harris, Hicks give Fort Wayne Champs a Mad Ants flavor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs play their opening game in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday night, and Mad Ants fans will see a handful of familiar faces on the court for Fort Wayne.

Former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey will be leading the team on the sideline during the TBT. Meanwhile, former Mad Ants players Steph Hicks and Ramon Harris will be counted on to provide experience and leadership on the court.

The Fort Wayne Champs play the PrimeTime Players in at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the West Virginia Region of the winner-take-all $1 million tournament.