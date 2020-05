FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today would have been the home opener for Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural season, but due to Covid-19 and the season being canceled, the team found new reasons to celebrate.

The team’s staff as well as its players gathered to celebrate the hard work that went into starting up the team and the dedication on making the 2021 season work.

Fort Wayne FC anticipates all of its players to commit to returning for the 2021 season.