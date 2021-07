RIGA, Latvia (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School graduate Caleb Furst helped the USA U19 squad to a 87-66 victory over Australia on Tuesday as the United States wrapped up group play with a perfect 3-0 record at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

Furst, who has signed to play at Purdue, tallied 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assists. Fellow Boilermaker Jaden Ivey racked up 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The USA now moves on to the round of 16.