From Fort Wayne to Super Bowl-winning NFL scout: The journey of Jason Barnes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Super Bowl the center of the sporting world this week, many in Fort Wayne kept a close eye on the NFL’s crown jewel. But virtually no one in the Summit City can say they’ve helped a team win a Super Bowl quite like Jason Barnes.

Barnes is in his 15th year with the Seattle Seahawks organization. Currently, he’s the team’s midwest area scout.

He was with the organization when the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII, beating the Broncos 43-8 on February 2, 2014. That Super Bowl 48 win almost became back-to-back championships, but the Seahawks fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX the following season.

That run of back-to-back Super Bowl appearances was fueled by the Seahawks hitting on a number of late round draft picks developing one of the NFL’s deepest rosters. It includes star quarterback Russell Wilson, a third round pick out of Wisconsin in 2012. The Seahawks also nabbed key players like Kam Chancellor (fifth round/2010), Richard Sherman (5th round/2011) Doug Baldwin (undrafted free agent) thanks to the success of their scouting department.