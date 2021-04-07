From Bluffton to the NFL: D’Wayne Eskridge on an uncommon path for an uncommon talent

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – D’Wayne Eskridge is just weeks from making his dream come true, as the Bluffton High School graduate is all but assured to hear his name called at some point during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Following a standout final season at Western Michigan University, the 5-foot-8 receiver & return man has been projected to be selected anywhere from the later part of the first round to the fifth round.

An All-MAC First Team selection at receiver and the conference’s special teams Player of the Year this past fall, Eskridge is best known for his speed.

He recently clocked a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at WMU’s pro day, but wasn’t pleased with his time that day and believes he can run a 4.29.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29.