FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont High School and Indiana Tech graduate Glen McClain is hanging up his spikes as the former NAIA All-American announced via social media that he’s retiring from professional baseball.

I have officially retired from professional baseball. So much to say, but I’ll keep it short. 19 years. 5 surgeries. 5 championships. Good times and bad. Countless memories. I thank each and every single one of you who has supported/followed my baseball journey from the start

— Glen McClain (@glenmcclain7) April 2, 2020

McClain played last season for the Milwaukee Milkmen, an independent baseball team based in Franklin, Wisconsin.

According to the Milkmen’s website, McClain played 64 games last summer, hitting. 245 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI.