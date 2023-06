FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue standout and Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and his Crew Life Foundation wrapped up its free kids basketball summer league on Thursday night at McMillen Park.

The league, in its third year, has divisions for kids in fourth grade up through high school. It tipped off on June 6 with games and practices each Tuesday and Thursday from 5 until 9 p.m.