FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The race for a City Tournament title in women’s golf is still up for grabs after day one of play at Chestnut Hills Golf Club.

Entering Saturday, the top contenders included former Mastodon golfers Emma Schroeder and Casey Bunner. Schroeder, who won last year’s event, finished with a score of 80 (+8), tied for eighth on the leaderboard. Bunner is one stroke ahead with a score of 79 (+7).

Meanwhile, Amy Frazier and past champion Lori Stinson are tied for the lead with a score of 73 (+1). Makenna Hostetler is just behind after she finished the day with a score of 75 (+3).

Weather permitting, day two of the City Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, with the finalists teeing off in the early afternoon.