FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Sunday’s first round of the FWWGA City Tournament, Bishop Dwenger and University of Dayton grad Sarah Frazier is atop the leaderboard at one over par.

Frazier, the 2020 City Tournament champion, shot 72 at Orchard Ridge on Sunday.

Trailing Frazier is Homestead rising senior Cassidy Ayres. The 2022 City Tournament runner-up shot 75 to finish four over par after round one.

Five-time City Tournament champ Lori Stinson is also in the hunt. Stinson sits in third place with a score of 77 (+6) on Sunday. Ashton Taft (+9) is in fourth place, while Scarlett Senk and Jamie Watson (+10) are tied for fifth.

The final round of the 36-hole City Tournament begins Monday, with the leaders teeing off around noon.