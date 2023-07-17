FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sarah Frazier blistered the course at Orchard Ridge on Monday, carding a -3 (68) in the final round of the 93rd Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association City Championship to win the title by a whopping 12 strokes.

It marks Frazier’s second city title – she won the event back in 2020. A Bishop Dwenger graduate, Frazier just completed her college career this spring at the University of Dayton.

Frazier shot a +1 (72) for the first round on Sunday, and entered Monday with a three-shot lead over Cassie Ayers. Ayers, a senior-to-be at Homestead, shot a +6 on Monday to finish second at +10 overall. Scarlett Senk came in third at +15 while Lori Stinson, Ashton Taft, and Amy Frazier tied for fourth at +16.