Four-sets of twins from same parents form a globally-known basketball team

ORLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Back to the 1920’s, nothing was unusual about having 11 siblings in a farming family, but what if I told you 8 of the 11 were sets of twins? Well, for the Clark family of Andrews this couldn’t be more true, but that’s just where this unbelievable story begins.

One of the two surviving twins, Mildred Tullis recalled the story of her brothers and basketball.

“I was born into a family of eight brothers, six of them were three sets of twin boys and everybody played basketball.” Tullis said.

After four of the eight boys in the family finished serving in World War II, they began practicing basketball again. They became so good, the brothers caught the attention of the Harlem Globetrotters owner, Abe Saperstein who offered the twins to go on a European tour with the Harlem Globetrotters.

“They went and they played across Europe and they had an audience with a Pope and they played in Berlin,” Tullis continued. “When they played the Globetrotters (in Berlin) they had the biggest crowd that had ever been to a basketball game. That’s in the Guinness book of records.”

The international travel brought global attention to the rarity of these twins.

“We’ve gotten letters from all over the world but we’ve never found another family with four sets of twins.” Tullis said.

So many memories, such a historic part of a small community.