Fort Wayne’s Watts signs with Louisville City FC

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Canterbury High School standout Akil Watts has signed to play for Louisville City FC.

Louisville City FC plays in the USL, one step under Major League Soccer.

“Bringing Akil to Louisville City is an important signing at this point in our season,” Louisville City FC coach John Hackworth said in a press release. “I know Akil well from our time together in the US U-17 MNT Residency program, and I know what kind of talent he brings to our roster.”

“I’ve played under Coach Hackworth before and I know how great of a coach he is,” Watts said. “It means a lot that is showing faith in me and I don’t want to let him or this club down.”

Watts played last season for RCD Mallorca in Spain.