FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – While Fort Wayne celebrates DaMarcus Beasley’s induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, another Summit City native is quickly rising the ranks in the sport.

Akil Watts, a former soccer standout with the Canterbury School, is in the middle of his first full MLS season with expansion club St. Louis SC. Watts netted his first MLS goal nearly two weeks ago in a U.S. Open Cup match.

Prior to a match against FC Dallas, WANE 15 caught up with Watts to reflect on his growth as a soccer player and how DaMarcus Beasley influenced the Fort Wayne native growing up.