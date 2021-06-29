Fort Wayne’s Walter Jordan chronicles journey with book ‘Gracefully Broken’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANE) – Many sports fans in Fort Wayne know of Walter Jordan’s success on the basketball court, as the Summit City native went from Northrop to Purdue to the NBA. Now, however, you can learn of his life’s journey like never before, as Jordan has been an autobiography titled “Gracefully Broken.”

The books was published last week and is available on Amazon. Since publication it previously held the no. 1 spot on Amazon for New Releases in the ‘Basketball’ section and the top 10 for basketball books overall.

Jordan became a Fort Wayne legend by leading Northrop to the 1974 state title in basketball. He went on to a decorated college career at Purdue, then played for the NBA’s Cavaliers, as well as in minor league basketball and pro hoops overseas.

The book not only details Jordan’s life in the game of basketball, but also his business and personal trials and tribulations after his playing days came to an end. That includes his involvement with youth programs in Fort Wayne and his current home in Atlanta.