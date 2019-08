KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Josh Sollenberger is bringing home a national title as he won the three meter board competition for the 12 to 13 age group at the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships in Knoxville.

The win earns him a spot on the Junior USA Diving Team. Sollenberger now heads the the Junior Pan Am Games in Chile in a few weeks.

Josh also competed on the one meter board and the platform, finishing fourth and ninth, respectively.