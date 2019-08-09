Fort Wayne’s Scott signs to play in France

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Mastodons standout and Northrop High School graduate Bryson Scott will continue his basketball career overseas as the guard has signed to play with Andrezieux Boutheon in France this upcoming season.

Potter Sports Group announced the move via social media on Thursday:

Congratulations to Bryson Scott on signing to play with Andrezieux Boutheon in France this season! pic.twitter.com/e9SWoBX7WI — Potter Sports Group (@PotterSportsLLC) August 8, 2019

Scott played his first two seasons for the Purdue Boilermakers before transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne. As a senior for the Mastodons he averaged 22.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Following his time at Purdue Fort Wayne Scott was drafted in the third round of the NBA G-League draft by Raptors 905.

Scott played for last season for Vera in the Georgian league. He averaged 21.1 points and 6.6 rebounds and helped them win the league title.