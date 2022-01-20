Fort Wayne’s Rod Woodson to serve as Legends Captain for 2022 Pro Bowl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne football fans will see a familiar face on the sideline if they tune into the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on February 6 as Snider and Purdue great Rod Woodson will serve as a Legends Captain for the AFC.

Woodson will be in charge of the AFC’s defense, while former Colts star Reggie Wayne will lead the AFC’s offense. Luke Kuechly and Jason Witten will serve as Legends Captains for the NFC.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, Woodson was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection as a player. The defensive back played 17 seasons in the NFL and racked up 71 interceptions – third-most in NFL history. He was a five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl XXXV Champion.