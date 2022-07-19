FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The amazing story of Mat Peters now has a new chapter as the Fort Wayne native has been picked in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

A Bishop Dwenger grad, Peters was only 5-foot-7 when he began his senior year with the Saints and threw just 86 miles an hour. After a growth spurt – and a lot of hard work – Peters was hitting over 100 miles an hour on the radar gun this past spring for Ivy Tech. That story is posted below:

He was slated to pitch in the MLB Draft League this past summer, but opted to pitch in the Cape Cod League for the Chatham Anglers.

Peters, now listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is the 353rd overall selection in the draft. He now has a decision to make – go pro by signing with the Cubs, or continue to pitch in college where he’s signed to play at Miami University in Ohio next year.