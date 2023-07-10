PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – The second U.S. Adaptive Open teed off on Monday, and defending champ Kim Moore – a Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate – is in the hunt for the title.

Moore, who is currently the head coach at Western Michigan University, currently sits fourth at +9 (81) with two rounds to play.

Amy Bockerstette, a Fort Wayne native who now lives in Arizona, sits tied for 15th at +29 (101).

On the men’s side, Jay County High School graduate Evan Mathias, who now lives in the Indianapolis area, is currently tied for 17th at +5.