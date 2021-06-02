Fort Wayne’s Luarde heading off to swim at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cameron Luarde is heading to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming in Omaha, Nebraska – and the Fort Wayne native got a rousing send-off Wednesday evening at the Carroll High School pool.

Luarde will look to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the breaststroke. He is set to compete in the 200 meter breaststroke on Monday, June 7.

“It’s an honor to compete against the best swimmers in the U.S.,” said Luarde. “Making the Olympic Team would be a dream but it’s just awesome to qualify for the Trials and represent Fort Wayne Swim Team and Fort Wayne and that I have the chance to swim against the best in the US.”

“FORT Wayne Swim Team has a history of high achievers and Cameron is no different and will do an excellent job representing our team and Fort Wayne,” said Luarde’s coach John Gibson. “Competing at this level/this meet is what swimmers dream of and for them to reach this goal, it’s a great achievement. No matter how they swim it will be a great experience for them.”

A full event schedule and more information may be found at USASwimming.org/Trials.